Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

