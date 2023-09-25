Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 332.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

