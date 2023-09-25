Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.13. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

