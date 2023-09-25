Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,933 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,555 shares of company stock worth $8,928,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

