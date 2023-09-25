Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $189.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

