Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,896 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.55%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

