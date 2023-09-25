Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 756 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $71.58 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.