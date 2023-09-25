Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $119.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.71. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

