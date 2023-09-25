Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $671,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 634,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 128,972 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 444.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $52.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

