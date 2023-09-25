Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 54,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 73.2% in the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

