Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $160.54 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Terra has a market cap of $160.54 million and approximately $12.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009600 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 384,008,898 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

