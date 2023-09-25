Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Decreased by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $244.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.93. The company has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

