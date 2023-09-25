Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,789 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $244.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

