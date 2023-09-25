Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 4.2 %

TSLA opened at $244.88 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.32 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $777.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

