The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $305.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

