The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 338,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 43.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $305.73 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.