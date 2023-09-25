The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
