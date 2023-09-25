The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after acquiring an additional 671,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $81.25 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.