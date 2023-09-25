The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

