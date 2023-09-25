The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

