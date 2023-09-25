Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Acquires £4,999.04 in Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Melvyn Segal purchased 4,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.04 ($6,192.30).

Transense Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON:TRT opened at GBX 104 ($1.29) on Monday. Transense Technologies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.90 ($1.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,428.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

