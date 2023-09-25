Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.