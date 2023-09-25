Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Fiserv by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 162.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.