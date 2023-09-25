Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 830 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $175.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.53. The stock has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

