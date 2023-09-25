Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $111.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.