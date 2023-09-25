Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $53.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

