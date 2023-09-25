Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,295 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.57 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

