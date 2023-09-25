UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 5.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNH opened at $506.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.27 and a 200-day moving average of $487.21. The company has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

