Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

