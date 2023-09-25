Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.69 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.