Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,175,801 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $139.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

