Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HD opened at $305.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

