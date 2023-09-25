Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $235.08 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.91.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

