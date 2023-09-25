Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $235.08 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.