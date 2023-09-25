Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,555 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,985. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $59.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.93.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

