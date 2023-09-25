Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.76.

FDX stock opened at $261.09 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.70 and a 200 day moving average of $239.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

