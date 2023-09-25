Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eaton were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $212.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.93.

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

