Wedmont Private Capital Buys 42 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,137.29.

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,062.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,075.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,785.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.