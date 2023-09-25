Wedmont Private Capital Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 80,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $71.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

