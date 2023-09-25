Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

