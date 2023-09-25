Wedmont Private Capital Has $731,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $554.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

