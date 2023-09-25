Wedmont Private Capital Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 65,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Waste Management stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

