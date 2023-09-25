Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 407 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

