Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 891 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV stock opened at $434.30 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.13.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
