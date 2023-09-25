Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $523.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $504.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.