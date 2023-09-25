Wedmont Private Capital Sells 49 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Linde were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.41.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $372.95 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.