1,700 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $732,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Stephens increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

