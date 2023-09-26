187 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $402.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $378.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

