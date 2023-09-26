2,240 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of -155.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

