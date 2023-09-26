24,140 Shares in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 115,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,867,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,664 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,735,000. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,327,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 964,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

